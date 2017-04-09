Shane Helms on New Impact Management, Facing Ric Flair at WrestleMania, ODB Says She’s Happy the Old Impact Management Is Gone

Shane Helms Talks New Impact Management Impact Wrestling’s Shane Helms spoke with Hannibal TV during WrestleCon this year, and below are some interview highlights: On new Impact Wrestling management: “So far I haven’t had any problems. I didn’t have a lot of dealings with the past management either. I have only been there for a year and a half, so I’m kinda the new kid on the block, but I’m also one of those guys that’s easy to work with. So if you kinda have problems with me at this point, I’m just going to assume it’s the other person.” On his favorite WrestleMania moments: “I won the Hardcore Title at WrestleMania, so winning a title at ‘Mania is always something good to have on a resume. Then in Detroit the opening match was myself and Chavo against Carlito and Ric Flair. Being in the ring with Ric Flair in front of 83,000 people at a WrestleMania, for a little kid from North Carolina that was a really big moment from me.” ODB on Being Happy the Old TNA Management Is Gone Also at WrestleCon, 4 time TNA Knockouts Champion and returning Impact Wrestling star ODB spoke with Hannibal TV about TNA’s new management, and being happy that the old TNA management is gone: