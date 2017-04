This video has the CSR guys talking personally their highs and lows from the entire week in Orlando. Here’s some brief quotes:

Juice Springsteen: An hour away to go to Ring of Honor, had to take cab with two random guys to gets back but it was worth it. Five shows whole weekend. Ring of Honor had everything. WrestleMania was everything. But I probably had the most fun at Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

Justin LaBar: So hard to get a perfect setting in wrestling because things change. But WrestleMania, multi team match so it’s easy creatively to add another team unadvertised and a ladder match. I was there at WrestleMania 17 when the Hardy’s made ladder matches at Mania famous. That’s my highlight.