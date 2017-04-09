Alberto El Patron Claims WWE Has Contacted Him About a Return

As we noted over the weekend, Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron has released several Periscope sessions taking shots at WWE, Triple H, and “haters” of the relationship he has with wife and currently injured WWE star Paige.
El Patron has posted another Periscope video session, this time conducting a fan Q&A. During the session, El Patron claims WWE has contacted him about a return to the company, however he is not interested in the offer. The former WWE Champion had the following to say when asked about his recent Periscope session possibly burning bridges with WWE and preventing him from ever returning to the company:
Read Also: Alberto El Patron Claims He Knows Who Leaked Paige’s Videos and Photos
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?