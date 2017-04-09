Alberto El Patron Claims WWE Has Contacted Him About a Return

As we noted over the weekend, Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron has released several Periscope sessions taking shots at WWE, Triple H, and “haters” of the relationship he has with wife and currently injured WWE star Paige. El Patron has posted another Periscope video session, this time conducting a fan Q&A. During the session, El Patron claims WWE has contacted him about a return to the company, however he is not interested in the offer. The former WWE Champion had the following to say when asked about his recent Periscope session possibly burning bridges with WWE and preventing him from ever returning to the company: “I don’t plan on going back there, it’s them already calling me to go back to that company, but I’m not going back ever, ever, ever. I’m too happy being out of that place. It was me quitting that place, not staying in that place and not wanting to stay, even after they did everything to try to keep me in that company, I said, ‘no, I don’t want to be there.'” Read Also: Alberto El Patron Claims He Knows Who Leaked Paige’s Videos and Photos