Eric Bischoff On The Positive Reaction He Got At The WWE Hall Of Fame, “I Was Expecting Them To Boo Me”

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as his guest! Eric will be revealing his next big guest this Monday night during RAW via his Twitter account (@EBischoff). You can find some of Eric and I’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes NH: How did it feel to have 15,000 people chanting, “Welcome back” at you at the WWE Hall of Fame? EB: I’m not going to lie, that made me feel good. It’s not that I was worried about it one way or another. If they had booed me I would have been fine with that too. (Laughs) To be honest that’s who I’ve been my whole life. I’ve been that character and I would have worked right into that very easily. It did on a personal level, as a human being, it does make you feel good to know that people are happy to see you. I am a human being and it did make me feel good. I have to admit. People know me because of my character in the wrestling world. They know the character Eric Bischoff and the character of Eric Bischoff is kind of this smarmy heel dick. That’s why I said if they had booed me I would have welcomed that too and I would have worked right into that and had a great moment with that just as much. On a personal level, because I am a human being and at this stage in my career, it made me feel good. NH: What an alternate universe where the crowd boos you. I would have loved to have seen how you would have worked off that. EB: Oh, I kind of anticipated it to be honest. I was actually a little surprised it went the other way. I was expecting them to boo me. NH: What would have happened if you’d have been booed? EB: I would have been the Eric Bischoff character that they were booing. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: His experiences at WaleMania III

The reaction the crowd gave him at the WWE Hall of Fame

Filming a Table For 3 segment with Jim Cornette

The Hardy Boyz return to WWE

The Undertaker’s retirement

The heat that Roman Reigns is getting

The latest WWE Network subscriber count

WWE holding try-outs in Dubai within the next month

More… Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page! Some of the topics DDP discusses with Eric include: This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Eric’s induction speech for him

WWE’s input on he and Eric’s speeches

His thoughts on the other inductee and inductor speeches

Which speech was his favorite

Who at the WWE Hall of Fame he was excited to see the most

Their mutual relationships with Ric Flair

Eric’s thoughts on Sheamus

What DDP is up to now

More… You can find the “overrun” of Eric and DDP’s interview available over on IRWNetwork.com. It features Eric and DDP answering fan submitted questions regarding his Halloween Havoc 1998 match with Goldberg, Goldberg’s WM33 match, his feud with Undertaker and more… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about: Why DDP didn’t end Goldberg’s streak

Who from WCW he would have liked to have seen wrestle The Undertaker

Whether or not the WWE should continue to induct celebrities into the WWE Hall of Fame