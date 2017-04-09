Coverage of JBL’s Bullying
There have been reports now over the past few days of JBL’s history of bullying and hazing in WWE. While JBL has largely dismissed the allegations on social media as “net rumors”, tensions between him and Mauro Ranallo are said to be one of the causes of Ranallo’s absence from WWE TV. Furthermore, issues with JBL ultimately may be why Ranallo does not return to WWE.
As noted, WWE issued a statement to CBS Sports that said “Ranallo remains under contract with the company until Aug. 12, 2017.” The report also noted that Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE TV before his contract expires.
There have also been reports of bullying by JBL from mainstream sources such as Deadspin and WPXI in Pennsylvania. These can be coupled with reports in the past of JBL hazing WWE stars such as The Miz, and having issues with Joey Styles which led to Styles allegedly punching JBL out.
Jim Ross on Superstar Shakeup
On his blog, Jim Ross discussed the Superstar Shakeup that will be happening on WWE TV this weekend. You can see his comments below:
On what he wants to see for the Superstar Shakeup:
