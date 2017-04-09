Coverage of JBL’s Bullying There have been reports now over the past few days of JBL’s history of bullying and hazing in WWE. While JBL has largely dismissed the allegations on social media as “net rumors”, tensions between him and Mauro Ranallo are said to be one of the causes of Ranallo’s absence from WWE TV. Furthermore, issues with JBL ultimately may be why Ranallo does not return to WWE. As noted, WWE issued a statement to CBS Sports that said “Ranallo remains under contract with the company until Aug. 12, 2017.” The report also noted that Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE TV before his contract expires. There have also been reports of bullying by JBL from mainstream sources such as Deadspin and WPXI in Pennsylvania. These can be coupled with reports in the past of JBL hazing WWE stars such as The Miz, and having issues with Joey Styles which led to Styles allegedly punching JBL out. Jim Ross on Superstar Shakeup On his blog, Jim Ross discussed the Superstar Shakeup that will be happening on WWE TV this weekend. You can see his comments below: On what he wants to see for the Superstar Shakeup: I’d like to see Luke Harper move to RAW and get a chance to contribute in a more significant way. He’s skilled, motivated/hungry and can have an effective wrestling match with anyone on the roster. Just believe that there is something there with Harper. Curious to see how the tag teams shake out as well as WWE has done a nice job of restocking their tag team shelves and the reshuffling of the deck might present some compelling matchups that many of us haven’t thought of at this time. Will Miz/Maryse move to RAW as if they seem to be ‘this close’ to moving up yet another level on any show that they appear. The Miz has worked hard to get better in the ring and he’s succeeded plus adding his lovely wife Maryse to the equation has worked well in my view. Every WWE talent should consider looking at this ‘Shakeup’ as the opportunity to hit the reset button in virtually all phases of their professional life. The smarter talents will do something to improve their game daily. Something. Daily.