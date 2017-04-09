Backstage News On Superstar Shakeup On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that a few top superstars could be switching brands. He mentioned that AJ Styles most likely to be headed to Monday Night Raw and that there is a possibility that Roman Reigns could be moved to Smackdown. Meltzer noted that the past week discussions of superstars moving began even though the decision to do the Superstar Shakeup was a few months ago. This could possibly mean that current storylines may be changed. For example, Reigns and Braun Strowman are expected to face off at WWE Payback, but if Reigns were to switch brands that storyline would be nixed. Kurt Angle Kurt Angle posted a photo on Instagram getting ready to go to tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw in New York. He captioned the photo by saying “Back to work. Love my job. #itstrue #RawGM.” You can see the post below: Back to work. Love my job. #itstrue #RawGM A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:59am PDT