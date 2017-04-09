Jack Swagger Announced For July Independent Show, Justin Roberts On Ring Announcing For WWE And Why He Couldn’t Get The Crowd Too Excited

Jack Swagger Update
Soutside Wrestling has announced that recently released WWE superstar Jack Swagger will be at its July 1st show. The promotion is located at Cambridgeshire, England and you can see the announcement below:\
Justin Roberts Interview
Justin Roberts was a guest on Hannibal TV during WrestleMania weekend. Highlights from the interview below:
You can watch the full interview with Justin Roberts below:
