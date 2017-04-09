Jack Swagger Announced For July Independent Show, Justin Roberts On Ring Announcing For WWE And Why He Couldn’t Get The Crowd Too Excited

Jack Swagger Update Soutside Wrestling has announced that recently released WWE superstar Jack Swagger will be at its July 1st show. The promotion is located at Cambridgeshire, England and you can see the announcement below:\ It’s official – @RealJackSwagger is coming to Southside . @GCTStevenage get ready , July 1st he is coming ! https://t.co/dHEExaiAN1 — Southside Wrestling (@SouthsideWE) April 9, 2017 Justin Roberts Interview Justin Roberts was a guest on Hannibal TV during WrestleMania weekend. Highlights from the interview below: On trying not to pop the crowd too much I love that rush. Unfortunately, I used to get in trouble if I popped the crowd too much. So, you want to go out there and say ‘good evening’ and get the crowd into it, but at the same time you can’t do it too much, I couldn’t do it too much or I would get in trouble. So, it was always a weird feeling of wanting to pop the crowd, but at the same time knowing that my bosses didn’t want that, so doing it within the limits and kind of took away some of the fun and excitement. But still got to do it and still announce and get the reaction. On the reasoning for trying not to get the crowd too excited I used to get in trouble because I was always told that the crowd had so many pops in them and I shouldn’t be wasting pops with my announcements. Like when I used to start a show I would say ‘good evening, Chicago,’ or whatever town we were in, and that got taken away, so then it would be like ‘good evening ladies and gentlemen, welcome’ and try not to get the crowd excited because the crowd only had so many pops in them You can watch the full interview with Justin Roberts below: