Jim Ross has confirmed that he will be in Chicago on May 21st for one of his RINGSIDE with Jim Ross one man shows, just a few hours before WWE Backlash runs in the same city. The venue is only a few miles away from the Allstate Arena, where WWE will be that night, and tickets are still available from $30 – $75 at ticketfly.com.
In his blog this weekend, JR noted that WWE is still decided on what to do with him, and his dates have not yet been decided. It is possible with the “Superstar Shakeup” happening this coming Monday, and with Mauro Ranallo not expected to return to the company, that he could return to the commentary table for WWE Backlash.
While it’s still unclear when we’ll see Ross back on television, he doesn’t seem to be worried about what role he may potential face.
As we noted earlier this weekend, JR will continue to do voice-over commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling through AXS TV while under contract with WWE. Despite the two companies being rivals in the pro wrestling market – although for now they are mostly contained to their own markets – the WWE Hall of Famer does not see any conflict of interest in honoring his commitments.
Check out JRsBBQ.com for more, as Ross continues his blog talking the recent UFC 205 pay-per-view, his thoughts on Impact Wrestling announcer Jeremy Borash, the upcoming WWE “Superstar Shakeup” and more.
