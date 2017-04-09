Jim Ross has confirmed that he will be in Chicago on May 21st for one of his RINGSIDE with Jim Ross one man shows, just a few hours before WWE Backlash runs in the same city. The venue is only a few miles away from the Allstate Arena, where WWE will be that night, and tickets are still available from $30 – $75 at ticketfly.com. In his blog this weekend, JR noted that WWE is still decided on what to do with him, and his dates have not yet been decided. It is possible with the “Superstar Shakeup” happening this coming Monday, and with Mauro Ranallo not expected to return to the company, that he could return to the commentary table for WWE Backlash. “Getting lots of questions as to what my next assignment will be in WWE. Those assignments are still being determined but I’d assume that the game plan will be rolled out sooner than later. WWE has been very kind to welcome me back so warmly and for also giving me some time to handle personal affairs in light of my wife Jan’s passing.” While it’s still unclear when we’ll see Ross back on television, he doesn’t seem to be worried about what role he may potential face. “I have no preference on what I do for WWE as I was pleased to simply be presented a ‘game jersey’ and to get back on the ‘team.’ In my younger days when P&V (piss and vinegar) ran wild in my veins along with a healthy ego, I likely would not be so kind and gentle in this assessment. I’m comfortable with my body of work and any assignment I get broadcasting for WWE will be one that I will be try and be better at than I was the last time fans heard my work. That’s how I try to operate, be better this time than I was the last time.” As we noted earlier this weekend, JR will continue to do voice-over commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling through AXS TV while under contract with WWE. Despite the two companies being rivals in the pro wrestling market – although for now they are mostly contained to their own markets – the WWE Hall of Famer does not see any conflict of interest in honoring his commitments. “Next week, I will join my pal Josh Barnett and friend at AXSTV to voiceover seven, NJPW broadcasts. I will honor my existing contract with AXSTV which runs for several more months. Seems like this matter was a minor, news item but since when did keeping one’s commitments and honoring a contact become ‘news?’ I find there there is absolutely no conflict of interest in broadcasting both AXSTV/NJPW and for WWE. The more I work the better I should become. I will never go on the air and half ass any assignment no matter who it is for..that’s simply not how I’m wired.” Check out JRsBBQ.com for more, as Ross continues his blog talking the recent UFC 205 pay-per-view, his thoughts on Impact Wrestling announcer Jeremy Borash, the upcoming WWE “Superstar Shakeup” and more.