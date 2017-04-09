Just another day in the life of the ever-controversial “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who was reportedly kicked out of The Deck at the Gas House, an outdoor bar in northern Indiana. According to Ryan Satin of of ProWrestlingSheet.com, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was asked to leave the venue after just a few minutes because he was insulting one of the bartenders. An eye-witness source told Satin that Flair called one of the bartenders a “fat ass”, and a representative from The Deck at the Gas House confirmed that he had insulted one of their employees, before being asked to leave. We’ve reached out to the establishment, as well as Flair’s camp for comment, and will update this story if more information becomes available. If the 68-year-old “Nature Boy” runs out of restaurant employees to bully, we’re willing to bet he can fall back on his sponsorship deal with KFC, so long as Southpaw Regional Wrestling keeps him under contract.