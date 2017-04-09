With his contract coming to an end, high-flying sensation Lio Rush has officially said goodbye to Ring of Honor. It was reported in March that he was not planning on re-signing with the company when his recent deal expired, leading to speculation and even a few unconfirmed reports that he was headed to NXT. Thanks for the memories @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/CfQ0As5jKP — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) April 9, 2017 Rush was signed by ROH in 2016 with the support of several backstage officials and top stars, and made an immediate impact by winning the annual Top Prospect Tournament. During his year-long run he received several opportunities at championship gold, including an immediate shot at the ROH World Championship, then held by Jay Lethal. He participated in a tournament to crown the inaugural ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions, alongside Jay White and New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA, and in the last month of his contract would unsuccessfully challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Championships and the ROH World Television Championship, held by the Young Bucks and Marty Scurll, respectively. Rush had a stand-out showing in Orlando during WrestleMania week, competing at EVOLVE 80 and EVOLVE 81, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, CZW Best of the Best, Wrestling Revolver’s Pancakes & Piledrivers, and the annual WrestleCon Supershow as a part of an insane 10-man tag team match captained by Ricochet and Will Ospreay. WWN noted in a press release back in March that there were also plans to bring him back for more EVOLVE shows after WrestleMania.