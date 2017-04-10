Matt Hardy Refers to Jeff Hardy as “Brother Nero” at Indy Event (Video), Vince McMahon Reportedly Likes Watching Raw Star Get “Ragdolled”

Vince McMahon Reportedly Likes Watching Raw Star Get “Ragdolled” According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon and other WWE execs enjoy watching Enzo Amore getting ragdolled. Enzo has taken some risky bumps during his time on the WWE main roster, including the one below which features Enzo being hit in the face with a ladder and landing hard on the floor outside the ring. The spot takes place at the 1:50 mark in the video. “There’s people backstage that, I guess Vince McMahon, that love to watch Enzo just [get ragdolled],” Meltzer said. “That’s why his character is this character, because Vince thinks that’s his character.” Matt Hardy Refers to Jeff Hardy as “Brother Nero” at Indy Event As seen in the video below, The Hardys appeared at yesterday’s IWC event in Pittsburgh, PA. The Hardys brought their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with them and thanked WWE for allowing them to attend to the event. Matt Hardy cut an in-ring promo during which he continues to use a very tame version of the “broken” gimmick, and he did at one point refer to Jeff Hardy as “Brother Nero”: