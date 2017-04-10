Big Show and Kurt Angle Exploring Hollywood Options?, WWE Star Parties in Vegas (Photos), Matt Hardy Reflects On His Third WWE Run

Nick Paglino
big show

(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Big Show and Kurt Angle Exploring Hollywood Options?

According to Deadline.com, WWE stars Kurt Angle and Big Show have both signed with APA (Agency for the Performing Arts, a large talent agency in Los Angeles).

Matt Hardy Reflects On His Third WWE Run

Matt Hardy has Tweeted the following, reflecting on his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 which will be his third run with the company:

WWE Star Parties in Vegas

As seen below, WWE star Mojo Rawley and Gronk partied at the Encore Beach Club yesterday in Las Vegas, NV for a bachelor party:

#SquadGoals #NuffSaid @mikeluehrsen @gronk @3lau @tmcarnrite @waldronjohn @Chix

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojorawleywwe) on

Big ShowKurt AngleMatt Hardymojo-rawleyrob gronkowskiWWE
