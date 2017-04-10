PHOTO: WWE Slam App Potentially Spoils Two Top Names Switching Brands in the WWE Superstar Shakeup

The WWE Slam Trading Card game app has potentially spoiled two moving names in this week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup, as the app has posted an update on a new card set which will be available beginning tonight.

As seen in the photo below, the set will have Raw base cards which are red, and Smackdown base cards which are blue, and the superstar silhouette’s appear to be of AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair.

As noted, the WWE Superstar Shakeup, kicking off on Raw tonight, will also take place on WWE Smackdown Live tomorrow night, so if WWE does indeed plan to move AJ Styles it’s possible it might not happen until Tuesday night.