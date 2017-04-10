Lita Wishes Hardyz ‘All The Best’ With Current WWE Run, Jim Ross Announces Jeremy Borash For Chicago Show

Lita Wishes Hardyz ‘All The Best’ With Current WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Matt & Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE:

I wish @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND all this best in this chapter with @WWE Go get ’em boyz!! — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 10, 2017

Jim Ross Announces Jeremy Borash For Chicago Show

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his official Facebook page announcing that Jeremy Borash will be joining him for his live show in Chicago on May 21st:



You can purchase tickets to Ross’ Chicago show by clicking HERE