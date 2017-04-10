120 Sports Looks At The Undertaker’s Retirement (Video), New Ride Along Episode Airing Tonight After RAW

120 Sports Looks At The Undertaker’s Retirement

Every week WrestleZone’s Justin LaBar and I are featured in a variety of segments for Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports taking a look at some of the top stories in professional wrestling.

120 Sports makes two of those videos each week available via their YouTube channel. In the above embedded video player you can find Justin and I taking a look at The Undertaker’s retirement last Sunday at WrestleMania 33.

Five more videos from Justin and I for 120 Sports can be found by downloading the 120 Sports app.

New Ride Along Episode Airing Tonight After RAW

A brand new episode of Ride Along will air tonight on the WWE Network following tonight’s RAW. It will feature The Miz and Maryse as well as Carmella and Alexa Bliss.