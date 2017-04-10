The Hardy Boyz v The Acolytes From July 1999 RAW (Full Match), WWE Hires New Broadcast Personality

The Hardy Boyz v The Acolytes From July 1999 RAW
WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring The Hardy Boyz vs. The Acolytes for the World Tag Team Championships from the July 5, 1999 edition of Monday Night RAW:
WWE Hires New Broadcast Personality
PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has hired Christy St. Olson as a new broadcast personality.
St. Olson has been working for Maria Menounos‘ Afterbuzz TV and has already started in Orlando. She was down at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago for a try out.
