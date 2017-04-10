Update On WWE Reaching Out To Del Rio About New Deal, Matt Cross Celebrates International Milestone

Update On WWE Reaching Out To Del Rio About New Deal

Over the weekend Alberto Del Rio put out a new Periscope video where he claimed that WWE reached out to him about a return to the company prior to his debut for Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider.com is reporting that according to sources within WWE they have talked to the story is true and that it was Vince McMahon’s idea.

Related: Alberto El Patron Claims WWE Has Contacted Him About a Return

Matt Cross Celebrates International Milestone

Lucha Underground performer Matt “Son of Havoc” Cross has posted the following to Twitter celebrating the fact that after twenty years in the pro wrestling business he has just wrestled in his twenty-fifth country, The Netherlands: