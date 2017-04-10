WWE Top 10 Hardy Boyz Insane Ladder Attacks (Video), Former ROH Star Backstage At RAW This Past Week

WWE Top 10 Hardy Boyz Insane Ladder Attacks

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring the Top 10 Hardy Boyz Insane Ladder Attacks.

Related: Will Jeff Hardy Be Able to Travel to The UK with WWE?

Former ROH Star Backstage At RAW This Past Week

PWInsider.com is reporting that former Ring of Honor star Lio Rush was backstage at RAW this past week.

They also note that since Rush finished up with Ring of Honor there has been a lot of talk about signing him for NXT.