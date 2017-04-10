NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata Hospitalized From Headbutt

PWInsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Katsuyori Shibata has been pulled from the upcoming NJPW tour dates. Shibata was hospitalized for a subdural hematoma that was caused by a nasty headbutt during his match with IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada.

WrestleZone wishes Shibata a speedy recovery.

NJPW Sakura Genesis Results (4/9): Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata, Title Change, Kenny Omega In-Action, Zack Sabre & More (Photos)

