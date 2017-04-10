NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata Hospitalized From Headbutt, Which RAW Superstar Should Go To SD Live?

Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata Hospitalized From Headbutt

PWInsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Katsuyori Shibata has been pulled from the upcoming NJPW tour dates. Shibata was hospitalized for a subdural hematoma that was caused by a nasty headbutt during his match with IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada.

WrestleZone wishes Shibata a speedy recovery.

Which RAW Superstar Would You Like To See On SD Live?

WWE has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which RAW Superstar would you most like to see drafted to Smackdown Live?”

Sami Zayn is currently leading with 28% of the vote and you can find the full current results of the poll below:

