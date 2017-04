WWE.com has an article up right now announcing that Kofi Kingston was injured at the hands of The Revival and will be out of action for the next several weeks.

Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s post-match assault last Monday night on Raw, and WWE.com can confirm that the former Raw Tag Team Champion will be out of action for several weeks. “During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack,” WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”

