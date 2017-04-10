Latest On Audience Of One v Impact Wrestling Lawsuit, Update On Impact’s Touring Plans This Summer

Latest On Audience Of One v Impact Wrestling Lawsuit
PWInisder.com is reporting the following in regards to the ongoing lawsuit that former TNA production company Audience of One Productions LLC filed against TNA parent company Impact Ventures LLC and TNA Chief Financial Officer Dean Broadhead in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia. It follows the dismissal of former TNA minority owner Aroloxe and Ron Harris as defendants in February.
You can read PWInsider.com’s full, up to date analysis of this case by clicking HERE
Related: Post-Surgery Update on Impact Wrestling Star DJZ (Video)
Update On Impact’s Touring Plans This Summer
PWInsider.com is also reporting that Impact Wrestling’s current plans for touring slated for this summer is to focus on the Eastern seaboard.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?