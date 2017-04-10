Latest On Audience Of One v Impact Wrestling Lawsuit, Update On Impact’s Touring Plans This Summer

Latest On Audience Of One v Impact Wrestling Lawsuit PWInisder.com is reporting the following in regards to the ongoing lawsuit that former TNA production company Audience of One Productions LLC filed against TNA parent company Impact Ventures LLC and TNA Chief Financial Officer Dean Broadhead in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia. It follows the dismissal of former TNA minority owner Aroloxe and Ron Harris as defendants in February. On March 16th attorney Jonathan Martin Sumrell filed a motion to withdraw as the attorney representing Impact and Broadhead. The court agreed to the withdrawal but would not let Sumrell pull out of his responsibilities to the case until after April 5th when a settlement conference between the two sides was scheduled.

The conference did take place but as of today no settlement or resolution in the case has been filed with the court.

Audience of One’s lawsuit alleges that TNA’s Dean Broadhead and Impact Ventures worked to get them on board under the false pretense of using them full-time as TNA’s production company only to then fail to pay them in a timely fashion for work done. They claim this required the set up of an agreed upon payment plan. According to the lawsuit TNA then allegedly stopped paying after the first initial payment installment was made.

Audience of One is seeking $223,000 plus interest and post-judgment costs for breach of contract and for the defendants violating Virginia code. You can read PWInsider.com's full, up to date analysis of this case by clicking HERE

Update On Impact's Touring Plans This Summer

PWInsider.com is also reporting that Impact Wrestling's current plans for touring slated for this summer is to focus on the Eastern seaboard.