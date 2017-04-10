The Revival Comment On Kofi Kingston’s Injury, Seth Rollins Exchanges Tweets With UFC Champion

The Revival Comment On Kofi Kingston’s Injury

Earlier today WWE announced that Kofi Kingston sustained an ankle injury at the hands of The Revival this past Monday night on RAW and that he will be out for several weeks.

Since then The Revival’s Dash and Dawson have posted the following tweets commenting on the injury:

Break the ankles of the guys breaking the records we should be breaking. https://t.co/QQjUzSOTVv — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) April 10, 2017

Seth Rollins Exchanges Tweets With UFC Champion

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier exchanged the following tweets yesterday. The tweets follow Cormier’s successful title defense against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson:

When you walk the walk you can talk the talk. Congrats @dc_mma! Dominant! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 9, 2017

Seth we got em baby!!!! Money in the bank!!!!champtochamp thank you brother https://t.co/7cszLqiAfG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 9, 2017

Cormier is an outspoken wrestling fan and was vocally supportive of Rollins when he won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 31.

