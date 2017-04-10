The Revival Comment On Kofi Kingston’s Injury, Seth Rollins Exchanges Tweets With UFC Champion

The Revival Comment On Kofi Kingston’s Injury
Earlier today WWE announced that Kofi Kingston sustained an ankle injury at the hands of The Revival this past Monday night on RAW and that he will be out for several weeks.
Since then The Revival’s Dash and Dawson have posted the following tweets commenting on the injury:
Seth Rollins Exchanges Tweets With UFC Champion
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier exchanged the following tweets yesterday. The tweets follow Cormier’s successful title defense against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson:
Cormier is an outspoken wrestling fan and was vocally supportive of Rollins when he won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 31.
