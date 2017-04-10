Mauro Ranallo Celebrates Mental Health Monday, Independent Wrestler Appearing In Fate Of The Furious

Mauro Ranallo Celebrates Mental Health Monday

Mauro Ranallo posted the following to Twitter this morning noting he’s celebrating “Mental Health Monday”:

Ranallo has notably been absent from WWE TV recently as he’s been dealing with his own mental health issues. It does not appear at this time that he will be returning to the Smackdown commentary booth.

Independent Wrestler Appearing In Fate Of The Furious

Independent pro wrestler Luke Hawx has a small role in The Fate of The Furious facing off with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The movie debuts in theaters this Friday.

Hawx was also seen recently in the latest Wolverine film Logan as well.