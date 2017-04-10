Jessie Godderz Records Single w/ 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons, WWE Network Adds New Edge & ECW Collections

Jessie Godderz Records Single w/ 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons

The following was sent to WrestleZone this morning:

Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Godderz , known worldwide from CBS’ Big Brother, Amazon’s Tainted Dreams, and POP’s IMPACT Wrestling just wrapped with 98 DEGREES Legend Jeff Timmons at the recording studio finishing up their new single.

WrestleZone has posted the following photo of Godderz and Timmons in the studio to our official Instagram account:

WWE Network Adds New Edge & ECW Collections

The WWE Network has added two new collections. One is for Edge and the other takes a look at the run up to ECW’s first pay-per-view Barely legal.