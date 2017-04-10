Jessie Godderz Records Single w/ 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons, WWE Network Adds New Edge & ECW Collections

Jessie Godderz Records Single w/ 98 Degrees Jeff Timmons
The following was sent to WrestleZone this morning:
WrestleZone has posted the following photo of Godderz and Timmons in the studio to our official Instagram account:
WWE Network Adds New Edge & ECW Collections
The WWE Network has added two new collections. One is for Edge and the other takes a look at the run up to ECW’s first pay-per-view Barely legal.
