NJPW Announces Match Cards For 4/29 & 5/3 Shows; Cody Rhodes Returns, Juice Robinson’s First Main Event, Okada vs Bad Luck Fale

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the match cards for their next two big events, WRESTLING TOYONOKUNI (or Tokyo Province) on April 29th, and WRESTLING DONTAKU on May 3rd. Each show will have a few championship matches built around the fallout of this past weekend’s SAKURA GENESIS show, plus a major rematch from the New Japan Cup. It looks like Cody Rhodes will be flying into Japan just to work one match, a special singles match against David Finlay on the 5/3 card. He is not advertised for the 4/29 show or any of the Road To house shows leading up to his match. Before both of the major shows, there will be a minor ROAD TO WRESTLING DONTAKU show on April 27th that, for some reason, they have decided to feature two championship matches on. Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru will defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Roppongi Vice, while Hirooki Goto defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki in a match that really deserves to be on a main card. NJPW WRESTLING TOYONOKUNI

April 29, 2017 – Tomoyuki Oka, Hirai Kawato & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Syota Umino (new Young Lion), Katsuya Kitamura & Tiger Mask – Roppongi Vice & Jado vs. Desperado, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru – Yoshitatsu & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI & Sanada – David Finlay, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa – Will Ospreay, Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto vs. TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki – Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bad Luck Fale, Kenny Omega & Chase Owens – IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ricochet – Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL – IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Juice Robinson NJPW WRESTLING DONTAKU

May 3, 2017 – Hirai Kawato & Yoshitatsu vs. Katsuya Kitamura & Tomoyuki Oka – Will Ospreay & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi – Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W & Togi Makabe vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata – Roppongi Vice, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto & Jado vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Takashi Iizuka & Desperado – David Finlay vs. Cody Rhodes – KUSHIDA & Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Tag Team Championship: War Machine (c) vs. Tencozy vs. Guerrillas of Destiny – NEVER 6-Man Championship: Taguchi Japan (c) vs. BUSHI, EVIL & Sanada – Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale