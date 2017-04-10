The Revival Continue to Taunt Kingston
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival have continued their social media taunting after breaking Kofi Kingston’s ankle, according to a storyline update from WWE. Kingston’s fellow New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods will definitely be looking to get a measure of revenge on the former NXT Tag Team Champions tonight during Monday Night Raw, in what could be the final chance to do so as the highly anticipated “Superstar Shakeup” looms.
Miz & Maryse on WWE Ride Along
Featured below is a clip from an upcoming episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network featuring Smackdown Live stars The Miz and Maryse. In the video, the Montreal-native Maryse is upset that her husband is still terrible at the French language after they’ve been together for ten years.
