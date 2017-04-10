WrestleCircus Announces Stacked Card For 4/30 BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP IPPV: Brian Cage vs John Morrison, Huge 6-Man Tag & More

Austin based promotion WrestleCircus, who has been picking up a ton of steam with incredible events throughout 2017, has announced the lineup for their next show on April 30th – BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP.
The main event will see the monstrously muscular Brian Cage defend his Ringmaster Championship against former WWE Superstar and Lucha Underground sensation John Morrison, plus a four-way battle of some very big, very aggressive heavyweights, “All Ego” Ethan Page taking on one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world today Candice LaRae, a massive six-man tag team match, and so much more!
The show will be broadcast live on IPPV, but if you’re in the Austin area or looking to travel for an excellent show, tickets are still available at WrestleCircus.com! Standing room, general admission and some second and third row seating are still available. If you haven’t seen a WrestleCircus show before and you’re looking to catch up on the madness, you can watch each of their four past events on-demand for $9.99 each, or you can subscribe for $9.99 monthly (cancel anytime) and watch all their events including the upcoming BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP.
Ringmaster Championship Match
Lady of the Ring Championship
6-Man Tag Team Match
Moose vs. Ray Rowe vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Jax Dane
Matt Sydal vs. Sammy Guevara
Ethan Page vs. Candice LaRae
#1 Contender Match to the Sideshow Championship
The Boys vs. Extra Talented vs. Monkey Flip
Jervis Cottonbelly vs. Kikutaro
ACH & Christi Jaynes vs. Colt Cabana & Delilah Doom
Hardcore Match
