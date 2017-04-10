WrestleCircus Announces Stacked Card For 4/30 BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP IPPV: Brian Cage vs John Morrison, Huge 6-Man Tag & More

Austin based promotion WrestleCircus, who has been picking up a ton of steam with incredible events throughout 2017, has announced the lineup for their next show on April 30th – BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP. The main event will see the monstrously muscular Brian Cage defend his Ringmaster Championship against former WWE Superstar and Lucha Underground sensation John Morrison, plus a four-way battle of some very big, very aggressive heavyweights, “All Ego” Ethan Page taking on one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world today Candice LaRae, a massive six-man tag team match, and so much more! The show will be broadcast live on IPPV, but if you’re in the Austin area or looking to travel for an excellent show, tickets are still available at WrestleCircus.com! Standing room, general admission and some second and third row seating are still available. If you haven’t seen a WrestleCircus show before and you’re looking to catch up on the madness, you can watch each of their four past events on-demand for $9.99 each, or you can subscribe for $9.99 monthly (cancel anytime) and watch all their events including the upcoming BATTLE AT THE BIG TOP. Ringmaster Championship Match

Brian Cage (c) vs. John Morrison Lady of the Ring Championship

Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie 6-Man Tag Team Match

OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist) vs. Shane Strickland, Dezmond Xavier & Lio Rush Moose vs. Ray Rowe vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Jax Dane Matt Sydal vs. Sammy Guevara Ethan Page vs. Candice LaRae #1 Contender Match to the Sideshow Championship

Mr. 450 vs. Dirty Andy Dalton vs. Scorpio Sky The Boys vs. Extra Talented vs. Monkey Flip Jervis Cottonbelly vs. Kikutaro ACH & Christi Jaynes vs. Colt Cabana & Delilah Doom Hardcore Match

Jordan Len-X vs. George Gatton