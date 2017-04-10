Bryan & Brie Pack Hospital Backs For Birth Brie Bella is now 37 weeks pregnant, so her and husband Daniel Bryan are packing their hospital bags in preparation for the arrival of their baby girl, Birdie Joe Danielson. Apparently there is a lot that goes into this phase of the planning stages, as the former World Heavyweight Champion hilariously explores an entire new world of nipple butter and breast feeding. Check out the video above. AJ Styles Dominates WWE Shakeup Poll WWE.com has a poll up asking fans which Superstars they most want to see make the jump from Smackdown Live to Monday Night Raw. With 30% of the vote AJ Styles is far ahead of the competition, with second place John Cena trailing at 13%, and The Miz close behind at 12%. As noted, Styles is the biggest name rumored to move over to the Red brand tonight, as we are just hours away from the WWE Superstar Shakeup. Baron Corbin Banters w/ TSA Looks like WWE Smackdown Live star Baron Corbin is just the latest in the long anthology of pro wrestlers having issues with air travel. This time it doesn’t appear to be a major airline at fault, but rather the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) that “Big Banter” has some heat with. Thanks @TSA for breaking my @GUNNAROptiks sunglasses then telling me its not worth the hassle to get them replaced As usual you’re the worst — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 10, 2017