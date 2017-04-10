It looks like you won’t have to wait until tonight to find out which WWE Superstar will be uprooted by the highly anticipated ‘Superstar Shakeup’ first, as the company has officially announced the arrival of Apollo Crews to Monday Night Raw. The 29-year-old sensation made his main roster debut in 2016, and was quickly drafted to Smackdown Live as a part of last year’s brand split. Many had anticipated Crews would be a key player in WWE’s vision to bring back the Cruiserweight division through 205 Live and Monday Night Raw, but given that he is currently booked at 240 pounds that seems… unlikely, going forward. Apollo Crews is just the first name to move over to the Raw brand on a night that is sure to see many a twist and turn, so keep your eyes locked to Wrestlezone throughout the evening as we keep you updated on every change that the ‘Superstar Shakeup’ brings to the WWE roster.