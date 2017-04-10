Update: Video Surfaces of This Weekend’s Ric Flair Incident; Tells Bartender to ‘Lose Some Weight’ Before Being Thrown Out

As reported this weekend by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was kicked out of The Deck at the Gas House, an outdoor boor and grill and northern Indiana, after getting into a verbal altercation with an employee. An eye-witness account originally noted that Flair called a bartender a “fat ass” and was promptly asked to leave, all of this happening within the span of about five minutes. Following up on the story, a patron at The Deck at the Gas House who happened to be sitting within earshot of the “Nature Boy” when everything went down sent in a short video of the incident. He can be heard telling an employee to “lose some weight”, and was allegedly frustrated when he ordered a second drink, and the bartender attempted to refill a glass he had already used. You can check out the video below, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet. According to their report, Flair also threatened to have the bartender fired.