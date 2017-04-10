Earlier this afternoon we reported that Apollo Crews was the first Smackdown Live talent making the jump to Monday Night Raw as a part of the highly anticipated “Superstar Shakeup”. WWE is now teasing that a pair of “former tag team champions” are headed to Monday Night Raw as well, but it appears that’s all the information we’re getting for now. As noted by Mike Rome in the video above, it’s not clear if that means former Smackdown tag team champions, WWE tag team champions or even NXT champions, but we’ll definitely find out later on tonight. What we do know is that, unless the extremely vague rules have changed, the shakeup will only include currently active stars from the Raw and Smackdown Live brands, which means NXT stars like DIY are probably off the table. Here’s a list of potential talents that could make the jump: American Alpha

The Wyatt Family (any incarnation, past & present)

Heath Slater & Rhyno

The Usos

The Ascension While this is incredibly unlikely, as one of them is currently injured and the other is an undercard singles star, it may be worth pointing out that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are also former WWE tag team champions.