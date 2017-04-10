Paige Injury Return Update, WWE Superstars Read ‘Goodnight Moon’ (Video)

Paige

PWInsider.com is reporting Paige is still on schedule to return to the ring this summer after missing time since last summer due to her neck injury and surgery.

Paige was originally reportedly in line for a return this summer, which according to a backstage report from RAW today, is still the case. Paige posted the following earlier today, noting that she is undergoing a progress check-up to see how her neck is healing:

Goodnight Moon

CBS Sports posted the following video of several WWE stars including Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Bobby Roode reading the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon”: