Vin Diesel Comments On His Feud With The Rock, Johnny Gargano On Having MOTY, Relationship w/ HHH (Video)

Furious 8 Vin Diesel recently spoke with USA Today while promoting Fate of the Furious, and spoke about the reported on-set beef he had with The Rock. Diesel said: “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.” “I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.” Diesel then said the two had since squashed their beef, and related the incident to it being a case of difficulties between two alpha males. Fate of the Furious is in theatres this Friday. Johnny Wrestling The following video features NXT star Johnny Gargano speaking with Chris Van Vliet. Gargano talks about his Match of the Year praises with Tommaso Ciampa, possibly working as a singles star again, his relationship with Triple H and much more.