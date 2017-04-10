Eric Bischoff Discusses Tonight’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up & Why He Thinks WWE Decided To Do It (Video)

Each week former WCW President Eric Bischoff and I are featured in a weekly segment for Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports app.

This week Eric and I discussed the launch of the IRW Network, his recent appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame, The Big Show’s loss at WrestleMania and tonight’s Superstar Shake-Up.

You can view our segment from last week in the embedded video player above. Some of Eric’s comments have been transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

On WWE’s decision to hold the Superstar Shake-Up less than a year after The WWE Draft and Brand Split:

EB: If I were doing it it would be a long time before I had any crossover of talent. It takes a long time to create the impression of two separate brands. I think talent transitioning too soon only makes that job even harder. I understand why they are doing it or why they possibly could be doing it. Number one, Kurt coming back as the RAW General Manager. They want that move to have some weight behind it and for it to be meaningful. Number two, they are at a great time of year. Football is over. Basketball playoffs haven’t really heated up. Baseball hasn’t really gotten going yet. They have the next two or three months to themselves before they are really competing with the NBA in a meaningful way. I understand why they are doing it, I just wouldn’t do it.

Related: Eric Bischoff On The Positive Reaction He Got At The WWE Hall Of Fame, “I Was Expecting Them To Boo Me”

Also every week WrestleZone’s Justin LaBar and I are also featured in a variety of segments for Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports app taking a look at some of the top stories in professional wrestling.

Five full videos from Justin and I for 120 Sports from last week can be found by downloading the 120 Sports app. A new batch will be released this Wednesday night.

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring new WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in the embedded audio player below: