Lita Opens Up About Matt Hardy and Edge, Her Relationship w/ Her Father on Lilian Garcia’s Making Their Way To The Ring

WWE Superstar Amy Dumas AKA Lita is the special guest on a brand new episode of Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring. In an intimate discussion about her legendary career, Amy discusses how her injury in 2005 impacted the relationship she had with Matt Hardy, her thoughts towards the public split being turned into a storyline and what she did to move forward afterward. Dumas also gives her thoughts on the impact she had on other female wrestlers, in this exclusive interview.
You can read a few excerpts and watch the show below, as well as listen to the iTunes version of the show here.
Amy on her relationship with her father:
How her relationship with her father has affected her:
Amy realizing her relationship with Matt Hardy was coming to an end in 2005:
When Amy and Edge began bonding:
Amy’s thoughts on the whole thing being turned into a storyline:
What Amy learned about the whole ordeal:
ABOUT THE SHOW:
For 15 years, Lilian Garcia worked with some of the best athletes in the world, the WWE Superstars. They put their bodies on the line 300+ days a year to entertain us. She loves and respects them so much, yet… she realized she didn’t know anything about them, their lives and the obstacles they broke through to get into professional wrestling! Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way To The Ring is a platform for Superstars, past, present and future, to share their story and the journey of what it takes to be a Superstar in this business. The conversations will be Real, Raw and Inspiring; offering the viewer a genuine connection to the person behind the performer. Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way To The Ring will leave you cheering and rooting for that star’s life and dreams!
ABOUT AFTERBUZZ TV:
With nearly 30 million weekly downloads from over 200 countries, AfterBuzz TV is an online broadcast network created by E! host Maria Menounos and producer Keven Undergaro. Nicknamed the ‘after show’ network, when viewers finish watching episodes of their favorite shows, they can go to AfterBuzzTV.com to watch or listen to a post-game ‘after show’ for that series. On each AfterBuzz TV after show an eclectic and knowledgeable mix of celebrities, personalities and industry professionals break down that night’s episode, take calls from fans and interview guests. The network produces over 100 after shows per week.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?