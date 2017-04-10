Ongoing List of WWE Superstars & Personalities Switching Brands in the ‘Superstar Shakeup’

The rosters of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live are receiving a huge shake-up this week as Vince McMahon has announced a massive “Superstar Shakeup”. All current WWE Superstars are eligible to switch brands, as are various personalities such as commentators and managers.

Below is an updated, ongoing list of all the WWE Superstars and personalities being displaced by this week’s “Superstar Shakeup”. Keep checking back for updates throughout the night.

To Monday Night Raw

Apollo Crews

The Miz

Maryse

Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Champion)

To Smackdown Live