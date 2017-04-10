Matches Taped For This Week’s WWE Main Event, WWE Previews Night Two Of The Superstar Shake Up On Smackdown (Video)

WWE Main Event
The following matches were taped for this week’s WWE Main Event show before tonight’s WWE RAW at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York:
Big Cass versus Titus O’Neil
Drew Gulak and Tony Nese versus Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
WWE Smackdown
WWE aired the following promo, hyping night two of this week’s WWE ‘Superstar Shake-Up’ on RAW and Smackdown:
