LIVE AFTER RAW: Former WWE Star Shawn Daivari Joins RAW Post-Show & New ‘Party Roulette’ Game; Raising Money For Jimmy Rave’s Medical Bills

Tonight, live after Monday Night Raw, PRO WRESTLING PARTIES holds its weekly post-show review hosted by Chris Cash. This week their guest will be none other than former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari. Chris and Shawn will also be rolling out the PARTY ROULETTE for the first time! With every donation made throughout the show, the wheel will be spun with possible options like the hosts taking shots, free t-shirts being given away, a Daivari road story, a shoot promo, and even Wrestling Science Theater 3000, where the hosts will load up a wrestling match and provide live, hilarious commentary. PRO WRESTLING PARTIES is a proud partner of wrestling-related charities, and raised money for the incredible SUPERKICK FOUNDATION during WrestleMania week in Orlando. This week, half of every single donation made throughout the show will be going directly to former Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave, who was recently hospitalized with an MRSA staph infection. Jimmy has been wrestling and putting his body on the line for the fans for nearly two decades, and PRO WRESTLING PARTIES is happy to support him in any way they can to lighten the burden of his medical bills. You can watch the show live after RAW at WrestleParties.com, and in the embedded video player we will be adding below as soon as it becomes available!