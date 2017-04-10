Paige Posts Video From Today’s Doctor Visit, WWE Files Lawsuit Over Unlawful BitTorrent Distribution of Movie Starring Wade Barrett

WWE Files Lawsuit Over Unlawful BitTorrent Distribution of Movie Starring Wade Barrett According to World Intellectual Property Review, WWE has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a group of BitTorrent users who WWE claims illegally distributed the WWE Studios produced movie “Eliminators” released in 2016. The movie featured former WWE star Stu Bennett, aka Wade Barrett, in a supporting role. The suit was filed on Thursday, April 6th in Connecticut, alleging that the unidentified defendants infringed and vicariously infringed on WWE’s copyright. WWE says the BitTorrent users used the software to “unlawfully acquire, reproduce, and distribute” the movie. WWE used forensic software to identify the IP addresses associated with the infringement. The suit notes that BitTorrent is “one of the most common” peer-to-peer file sharing protocols used but WWE has not sued the company behind the software. WWE is seeking actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs and a jury trial. Paige Posts Video From Today’s Doctor Visit As noted, Paige revealed on Twitter today that she went to the doctor for a checkup. The injured WWE star posted the following video from the doctor visit today and noted Alberto El Patron was with her: Little pain relief.. yikes. Thanks for Dr Uribe. Who’s always incredible and our new friend Willem Nel who dropped everything to stab me with needles. Also to @el_patron_alberto for filming and making fun the whole time.. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT