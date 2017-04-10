Mauro Ranallo Takes Shot at JBL Being Knocked Out, Mentions “Bring it to the Table”, More Mainstream Coverage of JBL – Bullying Accusations

As we noted over the weekend, WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL’s alleged history of bullying in WWE has been picked up by several mainstream outlets, such as Deadspin and WPXI in Pennsylvania. These can be coupled with reports in the past of JBL hazing WWE stars such as The Miz, and having issues with Joey Styles which led to Styles allegedly punching JBL out.

More mainstream media outlets have picked up on the story, which is starting to generate a sizable amount of negative publicity for JBL. The Daytona Daily News has published a story at this link, while Paste Magazine published a story at this link.

Additionally, a fan posted footage of JBL getting knocked out by Bart Gunn during WWE’s “Brawl For All” shoot-fighting tournament, as seen below. Mauro Ranallo, who was quiet on social media while off TV, has been very active on Twitter today and took a shot at JBL’s misfortune at “Brawl for All”:

In related news, Ranallo thanked his Showtime Boxing family for their support during his absence from WWE TV, but did not thank WWE. Additionally, as Ranallo continues his road to 200,000 followers on Twitter, he used the hashtag #BringTHISToTheTable, which is a reference to the WWE “Bring it to the Table” episode in which JBL ranted about Ranallo: