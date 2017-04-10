Booker T Comments On Kane’s Political Aspirations, His Own Mayoral Run, TJP Confronts Neville, Reminds Austin Aries Who He Is (Videos)

Booker T As noted last week, WWE Superstar Kane is expected to make a formal announcement on his plans to run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. I recently spoke with Booker T at WrestleCon about Kane’s reported mayoral run, his own campaign for mayor in Houston, and why professional wrestlers are able to successfully use their celebrity status to enter the political world. Booker T said: Well, I think we’ve been household names, almost like family members for almost 20 years. It doesn’t hurt, but I myself have been out in the public eye for the past 15 years, I’ve been in the community for 15 years, and I’m sure Kane has been pretty much doing the same thing. Kane and I have talked politics for so many years, not ever imagining we’d ever be in this position to actually do it, but we say you only live once. If you actually have a chance to change a person’s life, do it. We have so many young people that look up to us, and if we can make a difference on their behalf, go out there and make that difference. A lot of old people talk at young people instead of talking to them, and I think that the young people are our future, and they are the ones that are going to take over what we leave. I think that going about it the proper way, and giving them that respect, it’ll go a long way. Booker also spoke about Teddy Long’s WWE Hall of Fame induction and much more. You can watch the full interview above. WWE RAW The following video features TJ Perkins’ confrontation of Neville backstage, followed by his apparent heel turn after attacking Austin Aries on RAW. Neville talked about TJ being overlooked, saying he was the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion, but now he’s a joke and guys like Austin Aries were stealing opportunities from him. Following TJ’s win over Aries on RAW, he used a distraction from Neville, attacking Aries and apparently turning heel in the process: Getting the WIN isn’t enough for @MegaTJP apparently, as he reminds @AustinAries just WHO he is! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/PXG5U923dg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017 It seems the first @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @MegaTJP is proud of what he just accomplished on #RAW… #205Live @AustinAries pic.twitter.com/XR6QgLzEUv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017