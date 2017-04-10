Booker T Comments On Kane’s Political Aspirations, His Own Mayoral Run, TJP Confronts Neville, Reminds Austin Aries Who He Is (Videos)

Booker T
As noted last week, WWE Superstar Kane is expected to make a formal announcement on his plans to run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.
I recently spoke with Booker T at WrestleCon about Kane’s reported mayoral run, his own campaign for mayor in Houston, and why professional wrestlers are able to successfully use their celebrity status to enter the political world. Booker T said:
Booker also spoke about Teddy Long’s WWE Hall of Fame induction and much more. You can watch the full interview above.
WWE RAW
The following video features TJ Perkins’ confrontation of Neville backstage, followed by his apparent heel turn after attacking Austin Aries on RAW. Neville talked about TJ being overlooked, saying he was the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion, but now he’s a joke and guys like Austin Aries were stealing opportunities from him.
Following TJ’s win over Aries on RAW, he used a distraction from Neville, attacking Aries and apparently turning heel in the process:
