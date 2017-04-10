Top Smackdown Live Star Moves To WWE RAW Roster, Smackdown Gimmick Match Now Taking Place at WWE Payback (Photos & Video)

Bray Wyatt officially confirmed he is a part of the WWE RAW roster as part of this week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup. Wyatt appeared after Finn Balor’s singles in-ring return match, announcing himself as the newest RAW roster member in addition to sending Balor a warning. Wyatt said he will still face Randy Orton in his House of Horrors match, confirmed to take place at WWE Payback, and warned Balor to watch out for him, because he would continue to keep an eye on him. Wyatt challenged Orton last week on WWE Smackdown Live to the gimmick match, but details and a date and location weren’t announced. With RAW gaining Wyatt, it certainly raises a lot of questions as to if this will be an interpromotional match or who else gets traded this week. “THIS IS MY NEW HOME NOW!” – @WWEBrayWyatt delivering a message to the @WWEUniverse on #RAW?! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/4oc390awta — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017 The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt doesn’t plan to arrive on #RAW empty-handed, because he’s not done with @RandyOrton… #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/O83H1BCcq1 — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017 .@WWEBrayWyatt is focused on his #HouseOfHorrorsMatch against @RandyOrton… but that doesn’t mean he’s neglecting the competition on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/JIyIZji2XL — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017