NXT Star Debuts On WWE RAW, Kurt Angle Reveals Seth Rollins’ Fate (Videos)

The Drifter It looks like NXT’s ‘The Drfiter’ Elias Samson is getting called up after all, as he was spotted walking through the crowd on tonight’s WWE RAW. The Drifter was spotted in the crowd during the Nia Jax versus Charlotte match, and later on he was acknowledged by the commentary team after walking down the ramp during the Hardy Boyz entrance. Samson was expected to be called up soon after losing a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match a few weeks ago to Kassius Ohno, but it was unclear what brand he would appear on. Before tonight’s appearance, he had worked a few matches on NXT as ‘El Vagabundo’ under a mask. DRIFT! AWAY! pic.twitter.com/jLltTZsQ0n — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 11, 2017 It seems all the DRIFTING has led @IAmSamsonWWE to take in a night of Monday Night #RAW action… pic.twitter.com/Ga8XIf5ROS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017 Related: WWE RAW Results For 4/10 WWE RAW The following video features RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing Seth Rollins will stay put on WWE RAW during this week’s Superstar Shakeup. Angle noted Stephanie McMahon wanted him gone, and he might have agreed, but Rollins proved his worth at Wrestlemania 33: