Two SD! Live Women Arrive On RAW, Nia Jax Attacks (Video), Debra McMichael Comments On Return To School, Kurt Angle’s HOF Induction

WWE RAW Smackdown’s Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are the newest members of RAW’s Women’s Division, although their debuts didn’t exactly go as planned. Sasha Banks started the segment off in the ring praising Bayley and calling her to the ring, talking about Bayley’s Wrestlemania dreams and her moment, but saying it was now over. Banks appeared to be asking for a title shot when Alexa Bliss appeared, staking her claim to RAW’s Women’s Championship, saying she was tired of Smackdown’s drama. Moments later, James also came to the ring saying Bliss wasn’t the only one who could surprise them, and put herself over as a six time Women’s Champion. She told Bliss the drama was still there, and her nightmare was just starting, but Nia Jax ran out and blindsided James on the ramp. Jax then attacked Banks and Bayley after Bliss shoved them and ran, and Jax and Bliss had a staredown on the ramp as the segment ended. The #SDLive drama appeared to be in the rearview mirror for brand new #RAW acquisition @AlexaBliss_WWE… until @MickieJames showed up! pic.twitter.com/FOrwFWJRME — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017 Related: WWE RAW Results For 4/10 Debra The following video features former WCW / WWE star Debra McMichael speaking with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard during Wrestlecon in Orlando. Debra commented on her decision to return to school for a degree in criminal justice, and Kurt Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: Debra on returning to school: After wrestling, I decided I like to push the envelope and reinvent myself, and actually be a rode model. You can go reinvent yourself and go into a whole different field, from one career to another career, but going back to college, especially being older, is inspirational. I plan to help a lot of people with this degree. Debra on Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction: He deserves it. I still remember his very first day in WWE (back then WWF), but I remember his first day, and Kurt had a really good attitude. He has totally reinvented himself from winning the gold, to being a top star in wrestling; he is so well deserved of being in the Hall of Fame.