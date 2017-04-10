205 Live Hypes TJP Vs Gallagher (Video), Curt Hawkins Comments On ‘Knockout’ RAW Debut, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

Face The Facts
New RAW star Curt Hawkins posted the following after he was brought over from Smackdown, and welcomed by a knockout punch from Big Show on RAW:
Related: WWE RAW Results For 4/10
Pop Or Tap
Tonight’s show featured the aforementioned RAW roster additions, Finn Balor’s singles match return, Braun Strowman’s destruction of Roman Reigns and much more. Did you enjoy tonight’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:
205 Live
WWE aired the following promo, hyping tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live, featuring TJ Perkins versus Jack Gallagher:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?