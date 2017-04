Following tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of Raw, below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback PPV taking place in San Jose, CA:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title:

-Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (c). It should be noted that this match is being billed as a Raw vs Smackdown match, as Bray Wyatt moved to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup, but Randy Orton is still a member of Smackdown Live as of the end of Raw.

WWE United States Title Match:

-Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match:

-Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys (c’s)