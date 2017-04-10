WWE has released the following Raw Fallout video, revealing announcers Byron Saxton and David Otunga have switched brands in the WWE Superstar Shakeup.

WWE Raw will now be called by Otunga, Corey Graves and Michael Cole, and Smackdown will now be called by Saxton, JBL and Tom Phillips. When asked about the switch, Saxton says he is surprised, but ready for the change.

The Shakeup will continue on Smackdown Live tomorrow night.