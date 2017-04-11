Heath Slater and Mickie James On Their Returns to Raw, Briscoes vs & Bully Ray vs The Kindgom and More on ROH TV, How Old is Goldust?

How Old is Goldust?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE star Goldust turns 48 years old and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race turns 74.

Briscoes vs & Bully Ray vs The Kindgom and More on ROH TV

The FITE App is now streaming last night’s new episode of ROH TV, and below is a preview of the episode. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

THE SIX-MAN CHAMPIONS ESCAPED “THE 15TH ANNIVERSARY” WITH THE WIN… BUT AT A HEFTY COST….
HOW CAN THE “KINGDOM” SURVIVE AGAINST THE BRISCOES AND BULLY RAY??!
FIND OUT THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!

Heath Slater and Mickie James On Their Returns to Raw

Heath Slater and Mickie James Tweeted the following on their moves to Raw in the WWE Superstar Shakeup:

