What Happened After WWE Raw Last Night with Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho?

After WWE Raw went off the air last night, Samoa Joe attacked Chris Jericho, who was still in the ring following his confrontation with Kevin Owens.

Seth Rollins eventually hit the ring to make the save, and a tag team match was made featuring Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. This match was advertised in advance as the dark match main event for last night’s Raw in Long Island.

The finish of the match saw Jericho and Rollins get the win after Rollins pinned Joe after a jumping knee finishing move.