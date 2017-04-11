The Rock and Vin Diesel Continue to Speak Out on Their “Furious” Feud (Video), JBL Blocking Mauro Ranallo Supporters on Twitter

JBL Blocking Mauro Ranallo Supporters on Twitter Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that JBL has been blocking people who have been offering Mauro Ranallo support on social media, and wishing him well. JBL has also been blocking people who follow both him and Ranallo on Twitter. Read Also: A Legal Analysis of the JBL Bullying Accusations: Could WWE Simply Cut Ties with the Smackdown Announcer? As we noted yesterday, Ranallo has been quite active on Twitter recently after remaining silent on social media while he was off WWE TV. Ranallo posted a Tweet yesterday, taking a shot at JBL being knocked out by Bart Gunn at WWE’s “Brawl for All” PPV, and Ranallo also made a “Bring it to the Table” reference. The Rock and Vin Diesel Continue to Speak Out on Their “Furious” Feud As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel have not shied away from speaking about their beef which started on the set of “Furious 7”, with The Rock speaking out on what he felt to be Diesel’s unprofessionalism during the film’s production. Rock and Diesel are currently amidst a media tour for the newest installment in the “Furious” franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.” While on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere this past Saturday night, The Rock had the following to say to ET Online on his current relationship with Diesel: “Just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things. And again, the most important thing is just the movie. So I’m happy that we’re here in New York City, I’m happy the fans love it.” Diesel had the following to say on the beef, noting him and Rock still love each other: “In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’ and I’m proud of that. We still love each other, that’s my boy. When I was making that difficult decision, should there be an 8 or not, I called [Johnson] and he said, ‘Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it’s the best movie in history.’ And he delivered.”